WASHINGTON D.C. — Police are responding Thursday afternoon to an ongoing bomb threat on Capitol Hill, where a man in a pickup truck claims the vehicle will detonate if law enforcement shoots through his windows. Congress is on recess, although buildings in and around the Capitol complex have been evacuated.

According to Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, the man, identified as Ray Roseberry, drove onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress around 9:15 a.m., telling an officer he had a bomb. The officer believed Roseberry to be holding a detonator.

Federalist Editor Christopher Bedford reported from the scene, posting pictures and videos from outside the police perimeter. “Police down the line seem calm,” Bedford wrote. RNC evacuated along with local buildings, offices. It’s a slow, calm trickle of cars down here. Police down the line seem calm but the man parked on the sidewalk in front of the Neptune fountain at Library of Congress says he has a bomb in his pickup. He’s streaming on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/dEMvjRZmgM — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) August 19, 2021 Roseberry appeared to be posting long live-streams to Facebook as the morning unfolded. A Facebook profile under the man’s name included several of these streams […]