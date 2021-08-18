Employees of the Oklahoma City Public Schools who were placed on leave for refusing to follow the district’s mask mandate are planning to file a lawsuit. Professional Oklahoma Educators executive director Ginger Tinney told KOCO-TV that the organization will represent six employees, including some teachers, who were punished over the mandate.

“It is a little awkward and tense, but, you know, obviously, the teachers are very upset. They’re on paid administrative leave,” Tinney said.

“So, you know, this is their whole career they’ve worked hard for. I mean, it’s very serious. We’re happy to represent them, and we’ll just see what the courts decide,” she added.

Tinney said the teachers were confused by conflicting orders from different authorities.

“The teachers are in a bad spot. Like, you have a state law that says one thing. You have a school person or school superintendent who disagrees with the law, and they pass their own rules,” Tinney explained. “So, a teacher doesn’t really know what are my rights, what is the legality here.”

While Oklahoma health officials have called on the state’s Republican governor to order mask mandates for children returning to schools, Gov. Kevin Stitt has resisted those calls. Some hospitals have imposed their own […]