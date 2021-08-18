Stories emerged from Afghanistan on Tuesday of an anti-Taliban resistance movement forming inside the mountainous homeland of a legendary fighter, while the country’s former vice president declared himself the head of Afghanistan.

The resistance is centered northeast of Kabul, in Panjshir province, according to reports. The leader is Amrullah Saleh, who announced on Aug. 17 that he is the “caretaker president” after ex-president Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan over the weekend.

“As per the constitution of Afghanistan, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP [first vice president] becomes the caretaker President,” Saleh tweeted . “I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus.”

Saleh appears to have been joined by Ahmad Massoud, the son of the legendary “Lion of Panjshir,” Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerrilla commander who fought Soviet forces inside Afghanistan. The “Lion” subsequently fought the Taliban regime, and was killed in 2001.

A video appeared Monday on Twitter and other social media platforms, purporting to show Saleh and Masoud, along with armed associates, on a war footing while boarding a military helicopter.

“Amrullah Saleh, Vice President of Afghanistan and Ahmad Massoud, son of Ahmad […]