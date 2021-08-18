Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint that was previously manned by American troops near the US embassy, in Kabul. (AP Photo) By Larry Keane

The devastating visuals of Taliban fighters sweeping through Afghanistan that led to the fall of the Afghan government and evacuation of the U.S. Embassy revealed a disturbing reality. President Joe Biden was willing to leave billions of dollars’ worth of high-tech weapons in the hands of the Taliban but is determined to strip law-abiding U.S. citizens of their God-given right to keep and bear arms.

One media outlet described the Taliban seizure of U.S. weapons as the “ motherlode .” The equipment was supplied by the United States to the Afghan National Army. That included mine-resistant vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles and Humvees. One report described the seizure of U.S.-supplied guns as “ enormous .” Taliban fighters are swapping worn AK-47s for U.S.-made M-4s and M-16s. Another report detailed that containers full of small arms were seized, including one instance in which 900 guns were seized. Taliban commanders bragged to reporters they had new weapons that could be used on the battlefield. #BreakingNews Tal!ban forces with massive caches of weapons including M24 sniper rifles and heavy machine […]