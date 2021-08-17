ER Editor: Precisely (this article’s final point), the point is to PUT PRESSURE on employers, who can in any case do nothing LEGALLY against their employees for NOT taking the vaccine. As this article clearly points out, employers should do nothing against their employees for refusing. And for doing nothing, there is no sanction.

******** Why employers have no interest in enforcing the health pass law

Explanations that can be used by employers and employees alike. It’s up to each of us to make the most of it so as not to submit to an illegitimate law!

PROFESSION GENDARME

Is it in the interest of employers to enforce the health pass law? A president of a labour tribunal explains why this law is a trap for employers, who have nothing to lose by not applying the law, and even everything to gain. An essential contribution, which will bring a lot of clarification from us in the days to come.

As the Constitutional Council has validated a large part of the new law on the health pass, the question now arises as to what it changes for employers. For all employers, the text does not change anything to what exists […]