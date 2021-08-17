The Border Patrol chief forced out by Joe Biden is sounding the alarm that the real national security crisis is the record number of known and suspected terrorists flooding into America through the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ex-Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott is warning that there are more “known or suspected terrorists than recorded in previous years” who have crossed the southern border since Biden took office.

“Over and over again, I see other people talk about our mission, your mission, and the context of it being immigration or the current crisis today being an immigration crisis. I firmly believe that it is a national security crisis,” Scott said.

“Immigration is just a subcomponent of it. And right now it’s just a cover for massive amounts of smuggling going across the southwest border — to include TSDBs at a level we have never seen before. That’s a real threat,” he added.

U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a whopping 146,212 migrants at the five Texas-based sectors in July.

By comparison, Border Patrol agents apprehended 126,485 illegal immigrants at these same Texas-based sectors in June.“Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend, and El Paso Sectors apprehended 146,212 migrants in July, according […]