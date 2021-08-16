Kirstie Alley Actress Kirstie Alley slammed so-called trans “inclusive” terminology like “chest-feeding” over the weekend, claiming it degrades and nullifies women.

The “Cheers” star first broached the subject on Twitter Saturday morning, with a post that said , “BREAST-FEEDING IS what WOMEN do. Women also bottle feed. Men bottle feed too. We do not have to buckle to the insanity of the minuscule minority of lunatics who make us feel guilty for not sharing their insanity. ‘Chest feeding?’ ‘human milk feeding?’ WTF STOP IT!!!”

It was unclear what sparked Alley’s comment, but last week, as The Daily Wire reported , the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine published new guidelines on “lactation-related language.” Among the organization’s recommendations is replacing the verb breastfeeding with gender-neutral terms like “human milk feeding” and “chest-feeding” because, they claim, “not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female.”

While the vast majority of responses to Alley, including nearly 16,000 likes, expressed agreement, she seemed to address the comparatively few critical replies about 15 minutes later.

“I’m a little tired of the degrading and nullifying of women and their abilities,” she explained further. “Breastfeeding is one of our abilities. It’s a beautiful and important ability. Knock off the nullifying […]