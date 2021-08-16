AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File The Orange County Register , a major newspaper in Southern California, has endorsed conservative talk radio host Larry Elder in the Sep. 14 recall against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In an editorial Sunday, the Register said : As one of the state’s few right-of-center editorial pages, readers — and the state’s political leaders — no doubt expected us to come to our conclusion that voters should recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. Perhaps that explains why Newsom, whose policies we’ve often criticized, would not meet with our editorial board, despite our numerous attempts to arrange a meeting. … Pick an issue and the state’s failures are obvious. As the governor focuses on progressive visions, the state struggles with uncontrolled wildfires, water rationing, a homelessness crisis, a spike in homicides, housing unaffordability, nationally high poverty rates and failing schools. Unlike his predecessor, Newsom has reacted like a deer in the headlights in the face of these challenges. … Choosing a replacement is a tougher decision. Unlike in the 2003 recall of Gov. Gray Davis, this year’s recall doesn’t have an Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ballot — someone with celebrity status and a wide nonpartisan appeal. But we’ve met with […]