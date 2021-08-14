The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a new terror alert bulletin that describes Americans who question the 2020 election, oppose COVID response measures, and celebrate ‘religious holidays’ as potential terrorists.

“The Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States,” DHS said in the bulletin. “The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as well religious holidays we assess could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence.”

It is possible that DHS here is referring to Islamic extremists, but is simply too politically correct to state the ideological motivation of such terrorists in plain English. Thus, it makes it appear as though Jewish Americans and Christian Americans are at equal risk of carrying out deadly terror attacks, which is simply not the case.

“Through the remainder of 2021, racially- or ethnically-motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists will remain a national threat priority for the United States,” DHS continued. “These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment […]