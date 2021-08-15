One of the worst things about the fall of Kabul and Afghanistan in general will be the fate of women left to the tender mercies of the Taliban. Taliban Islamist thinking teaches that women are chattel, property with no rights who need not be educated.

I spoke to a US Army war vet who I also served with during my hitch in the Army twenty years before. Kevin Hagen was an SFC in 5th Bn, 19th Special Forces Group in Afghanistan. He was there in 2003.

MORE NEWS: Watch: Worst Part of Afghanistan Nightmare is Actually This July 8th Video Of Biden Speaking to Press

“One of my friends (Army Captain Diggs Brown) took this picture of a girl in the outskirts of Kabul who was so intent on learning that she would just stand in the window of the school we built and watch and learn,” said Hagen. That is all over now. Farista and girls like her won’t be going to class anymore. They will share the fate of girls and women who were in Tehran when the mullahs took over Iran in 1979. They will lose even basic rights. It will be medieval. “We don’t count because […]