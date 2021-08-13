Caveat Emptor, let the buyer beware. That is good advice, and not just for the buyer, but for the citizen as well. Every few years we hire people to exercise our power in our name. They, in turn, hire people to work in the bureaucracies they create in our name. But I have a simple question for you. Do you trust them?

Joe Biden’s Deputy Press Secretary claimed that he is a trusted voice. After the last few months, do you really trust him? And what about the advice coming from Dr. Fauci, the CDC, and the myriad other government agencies telling us what we should do and how we should live our lives. Do you trust them? Let’s not forget Congress, the courts, and our state governments. Do you trust them? If the answer to any of those questions is no, that’s good news. But what should you do about it? How do we live in America if we cannot trust the institutions our predecessors put in place? That answer is, we can learn the truth for ourselves. Only when you are no longer dependent on the government can you truly be called a free citizen.

Apple Podcasts Google […]