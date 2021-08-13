Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers Some Arizona State Legislators are the face of election integrity in the U.S. and they were at Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium representing Arizona.

CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Mike Lindell and Sonny Borelli Discuss Arizona 2020 Election: THE BIG LIE VS. THE TRUTH (VIDEO) Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers joined State Senator Sonny Borrelli and State Representative Mark Finchem , who is running for Secretary of State to secure Arizona’s elections on stage yesterday.

They told the crowd the legend of Arizona’s battle for an audit after the fraud that was witnessed across Maricopa County.

AZ State Rep. Mark Finchem (left), AZ State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (middle), AZ State Sen Wendy Rogers (right)

Afterward, The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson spoke to Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers. Conradson: What did you think of the Cyber Symposium? Rogers: Well, great to be here in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, we drove from Arizona and got to see the great heartland of our country, came here with an open mind to […]