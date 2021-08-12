Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks at the White House on lowering prescription drug prices.

Biden barely spoke for 10 minutes before shuffling away from the lectern. In yet another attack on Florida’s Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden slammed governors for “politicizing” masks in schools.

“To the mayors, school superintendents, educators, local leaders, who are standing up to the governors politicizing mask protection for our kids, thank you…I stand with you all, and America should as well,” Biden said.

But he can violate his own mask mandate.Rules are for the peasants.Watch Biden walk away from the lectern without a mask on his face: