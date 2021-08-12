AP Photo/Alex Brandon As I type this, US forces are on the way to evacuate the embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. The country is crumbling as the Taliban advance, with the fundamentalist group taking over at least ten provinces at this point, murdering and pillaging along the way.

The situation is untenable for the few Americans to remain in place, and the fall of Saigon is being reenacted in real-time . BREAKING: @CBSNews David Martin reports: A U.S. official tells CBS News the Pentagon is sending in troops to Karzai International to help with the evacuation of the embassy. — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) August 12, 2021 What’s happening on the ground today stands in stark contrast to Joe Biden’s pronouncement of confidence just weeks ago. He not only expressed belief in the Afghan military despite the lacking evidence they were up to the job, but he also assured the American people that there would be no evacuation of the embassy as there was in Vietnam. Asked by @steveholland1 if a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is inevitable, @POTUS Biden says, “No.” The Afghan military is now well-equipped “against something like […]