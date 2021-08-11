OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion Two human rights groups have launched a major lawsuit against the Biden administration, accusing it of enabling child abuse at detention centers where unaccompanied minors who illegally enter the country are being housed.
Filed by the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law and the National Center for Youth Law, a 276-page filing in the United States District Court, Central District of California, names U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and others as defendants in the case – urging Garland to compel the Department of Health and Human Services to stop the abuse and mistreatment of children at migrant detention centers.
The lawsuit names two specific intake sites in Fort Bliss and Pecos, Texas, where widespread child abuse is allegedly being committed.
Attorneys for the human rights groups argue that children are being held in “unsanitary” and “dilapidated” facilities where they’re forced to eat raw, undercooked, and even rotten food. The children are also allegedly subjected to sexual abuse and exposed to widespread illness.
“Predictably, several EISs, most notably the Fort Bliss and Pecos EISs, have become notorious for failing to provide vulnerable children even minimum safety, care, and conditions,” the filing reads, noting […]
Read the whole story at conservativebrief.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker