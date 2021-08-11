Jim Jordan/PHOTO: Gage Skidmore (CC) Republican Representative Jim Jordan (Ohio) today demanded the FBI explain why the federal agency investigated Concerned Women of America for financial crimes merely because an online rating service ranked the charity as “underperforming,” after a libertarian think tank released a redacted document regarding the investigation.

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray , Jordan said, “This document raises serious questions about the FBI’s targeting of domestic civil society organizations on the basis of a third-party opinion, and not any credible allegation of a crime.” Suspicionless FBI Snooping on Concerned Women of America – Cato Daily Podcast https://t.co/HuTZdq8oWc — Christopher Weible (@midwestguru) July 24, 2021 Previously, Wray had testified to Congress that the FBI doesn’t investigate “investigate First Amendment groups . . . [or] people for speech, association, for assembly, [or] for membership in domestic First Amendment groups,” said Jordan.

Jordan’s inquiry comes after the Cato Institute revealed it had obtained documents regarding the investigation via a Freedom of Information Request.

Cato called the investigation of CWA a “fishing expedition for the digital age” with the agents scouring internet databases to come up with reasons to target this domestic organization, a practice for which the courts have […]