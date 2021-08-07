JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images A majority of unvaccinated Americans indicated that they will not be easily persuaded to get vaccinated for the Chinese coronavirus — neither by employer mandates, nor pleas from doctors or politicians — an Economist/YouGov survey released this month found.

The survey, taken July 31 – August 3, 2021, among 1,500 U.S. adults, listed a series of scenarios among the unvaccinated to gauge if they would change their minds.

According to the survey, 18 percent of respondents are not planning on getting the jab, and 9 percent remain unsure.

Only six percent of unvaccinated respondents said they would get the jab if their doctor urged them too, while 74 percent said they would not, and 20 percent remained unsure. Similarly, only four percent said they would get the jab if their state’s governor urged them to, while 81 percent said no.

In what is perhaps more telling, 75 percent of the unvaccinated said they would not receive the jab, even if their employer required them.

Overall, the vast majority of unvaccinated Americans rejected the various scenarios of persuasion, which also included a $100 incentive, (78 percent said no), requirements for travel (75 percent said no), and a push from former […]