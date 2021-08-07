In times of headlong cultural change and confusion, secular philosophies tend to taint our biblical values and virtues. Distinguishing fact from fiction becomes harder. Discerning biblical justice from critical social justice is our great evangelical challenge in 2021. This is even harder when new media-driven narratives automatically put you in a defensive posture as an oppressor of others due to the color of your skin and gender.

The effects of Critical Race Theory in our culture and congregations can be seen and felt in three ways: Polarizing

Writing for the Washington Examiner , Dr. Carol M. Swain, retired professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University, shares a definition of CRT: Critical Race Theory is an analytical framework to analyze institutions and culture. Its purpose is to divide the world into white oppressors and non-white victims. Instead of traditional forms of knowledge, it holds up personal narratives of marginalized minority “victim” groups (blacks, Hispanics, Asians) as evidence (considered irrefutable by its nature) of the dishonesty of their mostly white heterosexual oppressors. The ultimate goal of this theory’s proponents is to remake society so that the victim class eventually displaces the oppressors and becomes the new ruling class. If the […]