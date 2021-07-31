A federal government shelter for migrant children in Fort Bliss, Texas, is allegedly the scene of sexual misconduct between staff and the unaccompanied minors housed there near the United States-Mexico border.

This is the same location where concerns have also been raised about a probable COVID-19 outbreak among the children. Two whistleblowers have accused the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services of directing them to downplay the severity of a mass outbreak of COVID-19 amongst migrant children at the Fort Bliss Emergency Intake Site in Texas this year.

New audio has been obtained from a training session with staffers inside Fort Bliss in May where the presenter responds to a question about “kids having sex with each other” and “possible sexual assaults.”

“We have already caught staff with minors inappropriately. Is that OK with you guys?” asks the presenter, an unnamed federal contractor.

“If you catch them [engaging in sexual acts], especially if it’s a staff member, you separate that minor from that person immediately,” the contractor says, making no mention of flagging supervisors to report the incident.

According to NBC News, “At its peak this spring, the temporary facility at Fort Bliss held nearly 5,000 migrant children, as the Department of […]