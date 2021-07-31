After the experience of the near-total breakdown of law and order in Johannesburg and Durban regions this month ( GP reported ), Afrikaner civil defense groups are organizing to protect their communities. On Wednesday, Boer residents successfully defended an old age home against leftist militants. The Marxist extremists of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are known for provoking violence and attacking ‘soft targets’ like schools and farms. EFF leader Julius Malema was banned from singing the hate song “Kill the Boer” 2011, and in 2016 said “We are not calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now.” Malema is a former leader of the ANC Youth League, and is considered a more radical bellwether for the leftist ANC.

In his book “ Kill the Boer “, Afriforum’s Ernst Roets showed the correlation between Malema’s racist incitement and the gruesome farm attacks in South Africa.

Radical South African race activists frequently claim that Whites “Stole the Land”, even though areas like Johannesburg (elevation 5,751 ft.) were largely uninhabited before they were settled by Afrikaners […]