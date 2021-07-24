“The View” is not exactly where Americans turn when they are looking for learned conversation about their constitutional rights. Nonetheless, many daytime television watchers are influenced by the commentators, whom we might charitably say are not always experts in the matters they are talking about.

On Friday, co-host Sunny Hostin espoused the latest ridiculous revisionist theory about the meaning of the Second Amendment. Much like the 1619 Project and other recent works of non-scholarship emanating from Woke pseudo-academics, it is entirely without historical merit. Watch: “Sunny, well, what do you think is at the heart of America’s gun problem, Sunny?” Joy Behar asked.

“Well, you know, I think it’s a cultural problem,” Hostin said.

“If you look at the history of the NRA for decades, the NRA has pushed legislation that not only supported a lot of gun ownership and the proliferation of guns but stifled the study, spread of information right, about the causes of gun violence,” Hostin claimed.

“And when we talk about the culture of guns in this country I’m reading an incredible book called ‘The Second’ by professor Carol Anderson,” Hostin went on. “And she describes that the constitutional — the Second Amendment, really, the right to bear arms […]