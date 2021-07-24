“The View” is not exactly where Americans turn when they are looking for learned conversation about their constitutional rights. Nonetheless, many daytime television watchers are influenced by the commentators, whom we might charitably say are not always experts in the matters they are talking about.
On Friday, co-host Sunny Hostin espoused the latest ridiculous revisionist theory about the meaning of the Second Amendment. Much like the 1619 Project and other recent works of non-scholarship emanating from Woke pseudo-academics, it is entirely without historical merit. Watch: “Sunny, well, what do you think is at the heart of America’s gun problem, Sunny?” Joy Behar asked.
“Well, you know, I think it’s a cultural problem,” Hostin said.
“If you look at the history of the NRA for decades, the NRA has pushed legislation that not only supported a lot of gun ownership and the proliferation of guns but stifled the study, spread of information right, about the causes of gun violence,” Hostin claimed.
“And when we talk about the culture of guns in this country I’m reading an incredible book called ‘The Second’ by professor Carol Anderson,” Hostin went on. “And she describes that the constitutional — the Second Amendment, really, the right to bear arms […]
Read the whole story at beckernews.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker