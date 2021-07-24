The U.S. Coast Guard this week announced the rescue of a bear attack victim from the Alaskan outback, airlifting the man from a mining camp after he had gone missing several days before.

The man had reportedly endured “bruising on his torso and a leg injury,” the Coast Guard said in a press release. Rescuers had set out to search for the man after his friends reported him missing.

The bear that attacked the man “had returned to his camp and harassed him every night for a week straight,” the Coast Guard said.

The rescue took place near Nome, Alaska, a remote town located roughly 100 miles from the Russian border across the Bering Sea.