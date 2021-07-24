Comrades, it must be said that Israeli fascism is a particularly ironic form of Fascism. However, when you combine fascist government dictates from the Jewish state along with newly approved forced vaccinations , the level of irony exceeds adequate encapsulation.

The only level of irony missing is armbands for the non-vaccinated. Here’s the Announcement (with excerpt transcript below ): [ TRANSCRIPT ] – … “Dear citizens, those who refuse vaccines are endangering their health, those around them and the freedom of every Israeli citizen. They are endangering our freedom to work, the freedom of our children to learn and the freedom to hold celebrations with the family.

Those who refuse vaccines hurt us all because if all of us were vaccinated, we would all be able to maintain daily life. But if one million Israelis continue to not get vaccinated, this will oblige the eight million others to shut themselves in their homes.

Therefore, the [Corona] Cabinet decided today that as of 8 August, those who refuse vaccines will not be able to go to the cinema, the theater, the synagogue, the amusement park, the soccer game or any activity with over 100 people, indoors or out, unless […]