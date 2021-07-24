Protests against vaccine passports erupted across the planet, stretching from London to Sydney. Hundreds of thousands of people rallied against government plans to institute vaccine passes that will grant access to many places to those who are vaccinated.

In France, approximately 160,000 anti-vaccine passport protesters took to the streets to protest a proposed vaccine pass. Protesters in Paris chanted, “Liberty! Liberty!”

The vaccine passport is being considered by legislators in France’s Senate, and would require French citizens to have a special vaccine pass to enter restaurants. The proposed bill would also mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all health care workers.

In Paris, tensions flared to the point that the police fired water cannons and tear gas at the crowd, and numerous arrests were made.

Thousands participated in large protests in London, where anti-vaccine passport demonstrators got into physical altercations with law enforcement.

Thousands protested coronavirus vaccine certificates in Milan, Italy. As of Aug. 6, Italy will require a “Green Pass,” a proof of COVID vaccination which will be required to ” enter cinemas , museums, indoor swimming pools or sports stadiums, or eat indoors at restaurants.”An estimated 3,500 people participated in protests in Sydney, Australia. The crowd demanded the termination of the city’s lockdown, which […]