AP Photo/John Minchillo New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stopped just short of announcing a vaccine mandate on Friday, urging businesses to impose their own mandates on employees. “We have reached the limits of purely voluntary,” de Blasio said on Friday, according to the New York Times. “It’s time for more mandates.”

Only 65 percent of the city has been fully vaccinated with police and firemen lagging in getting jabbed. De Blasio may soon issue a vaccine mandate for all city employees, which will probably bring the issue to a head.

How will the city enforce a vaccine mandate? Indeed, the same question could be asked nationwide as mayors across the country are seeing a rise in positive coronavirus tests and an increasing number of hospitalizations. Biden press secretary Jen Psaki denies there will be a national mandate. On Friday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, again rejected the idea of a nationwide mandate to take the vaccine, saying it is not the role of the federal government to impose that choice on people. “There will be institutions, there will be private sector companies and others who make decisions about how to keep their community safe. That’s certainly appropriate,” […]