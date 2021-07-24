Arizona state senator Michelle Urgenti-Rita was booed off the stage during Turning Point’s Rally to Protect Our Elections on Saturday.

Big League Politics reported on how Turning Point invited Urgenti-Rita to the conference despite the fact that she had recently killed a crucial election reform bill in the state senate. She is currently running for secretary of state.

“Why don’t you listen to what I have to say?” Urgenti-Rita asked as the crowd turned on her, booing so loud that her voice was practically inaudible.

The crowd refused to issue sympathy to this brazen RINO, and she eventually showed her true colors and became contentious with the audience.

“It’s we the people who are empowered by our founding… Listen, I…I am running to be your next secretary of state. I am going to win the primary. Thank you very much,” she said arrogantly as the crowd refused to let her spew her empty platitudes.

The clip can be seen here: Urgenti-Rita is running for secretary of state against state representative Mark Finchem, who has been a major proponent of the forensic audit. He appeared on BLP Live earlier this year to explain his comprehensive plan for reforming elections:“ Arizona state Representative Mark Finchem […]