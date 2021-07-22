You would think Anthony Fauci getting slapped around by Rand Paul (again) would be the most embarrassing Fauci video available this week . I regret to inform you it is not. The White House — the American White House where the leader of the free world lives — produced a video of Anthony Fauci reading tweets from his adoring fans. Kinda like Jimmy Kimmel’s “mean tweets.” Only instead of celebrities reading what haters have to say, we have a different kind of media whore reading people blowing smoke up his keister. Presumably, to encourage more people to get their shots.
He’s with Olivia Rodrigo. She’s really popular on TikTok. I think. I don’t care if I’m wrong.
If you haven’t gouged your eyes out with a pointy stick yet, please note how the White House tagged the video:
A grown adult, employed by our tax dollars, working for the president of the United States, tagged a video on the WHITE HOUSE YouTube page as “#ManCrushMonday.”
I can’t imagine being a serious person who thinks serious things about serious viruses and thinks reading something like this out loud is going to encourage people to get their Fauci ouchie. Happy man crush Monday to this […]
