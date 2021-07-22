Tina Jones wanted to give her friend — a Philadelphia police officer — a cake to help him celebrate 25 years of service to the department, so she decided to have a local bakery decorate it for the occasion, WPVI-TV reported .

It was a pretty simple design: “Happy 25th Anniversary” written to the officer in blue atop white frosting, his badge number — and a Philadelphia police badge with the motto, “Honor, Integrity, Service,” the station said. What happened next?

After Jones got the cake from the Bakery House in Bryn Mawr, a Philly suburb, her officer friend was about to bring it into his office to share with colleagues when Jones noticed the three words on the badge were a tad different, WPVI noted.

The badge motto instead read, “Coffee, Corruption, Donuts,” the station said.

“I wanted to cry because I’m like, ‘I can’t believe they did this,'” Jones later told WPVI. “That’s so humiliating to put on someone’s cake who is serving 25 years and in a not-so-easy job.” What did the bakery have to say?

Sandy Stauffer, owner of the Bakery House, told the station the offending badge decoration was used by mistake.”My decorator is beyond upset; she’s […]