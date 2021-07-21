The political stunt on which Texas House Democrats embarked last week will ultimately cost more than $1 million. What is the background?

More than 50 Democrats elected to represent Texans in their state House fled the Lone Star State last Monday to deny the state House the required quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers present to conduct business.

The move blocked legislation that Democrats opposed, including one bill that Texas Republicans say was meant to bolster election security, but Democrats claimed would restrict voting rights.

Texas House Democrats fled to Washington, D.C., on private airplanes and plan to stay in the nation’s capital until Aug. 7, the date when a legislative special session is meant to conclude. What is the cost of the political stunt?

Texas state Rep. Armando Walle (D) told NBC News the trip will have cost approximately $1.5 million when all is said and done.

"Walle said the pair of private charter jets the majority of legislators took to Washington cost more than $100,000, while housing, food and other transportation costs will make up the bulk of other expenses," NBC News reported. Those jets were reportedly financed by a wire transfer from the Texas House Democratic Caucus.