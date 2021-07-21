You may not be familiar with the vinegaroon, and you probably do not want to be acquainted with one either.

A vinegaroon, or whip scorpion, is a 3-inch-long arachnid that uses its whip to spray a nonpoisonous acid when it is threatened, The Hill reported.

The creepy crawler is earning its 15 minutes of fame after Big Bend National Park in Texas shared a photo of one on Facebook.

“Summer rains bring vinegaroons out of their burrows in search of food and love. Vinegaroons are about 3 inches long and relatively benign unless you happen to annoy them. They can pinch with their heavy mouthparts (pedipalps) and shoot a well-aimed spray of 85% acetic acid (vinegar) from the base of their ‘whip’ to protect themselves,” the park explained.

“Vinegaroons are nocturnal and can’t see very well. They hunt millipedes, scorpions, crickets, cockroaches, and other invertebrates by sensing vibrations with their long, thin front legs,” it continued.

“Most commonly seen in the desert, this vinegaroon was taking a stroll around the Chisos Basin campground. If you’re lucky enough to see one, look closely. If it’s a female, she may be carrying her hatchlings on her back.”Needless to say, most of us would probably freak out […]