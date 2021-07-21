Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson — among many Democratic lawmakers who fled the state as a way of hampering the passage of a Republican-led election security bill — likened the arrest threat from Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to the plight of runaway slaves.

“We refuse to be a hostage, to remain a hostage within the state of Texas,” Thompson said at a Friday news conference. “And I know that there are search warrants out for us, and I’m ready to be arrested. What do you do to a slave if you don’t do nothing but arrest them when they flee?”

“We fled Texas, and if they want to arrest me, go ‘head,” Thompson added. “I’m ready to be arrested.” “We refuse to be [hostages]…I am an American and I want to vote.” We are simply asking for the right to vote. Demo… https://t.co/IFvij8TySc — Texas House Democrats (@Texas House Democrats) 1626537508.0 What’s the background?

Texas Democrats said the moves by Republicans to ensure election integrity — such as implementing new voter identification requirements for people voting by mail and banning election officials from sending unsolicited mail ballot applications to voters — make it harder for minorities to vote.

With that, nearly 60 […]