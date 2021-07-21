AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana If you didn’t already know that a “Jan. 6 Commission” controlled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was going to be a partisan witch hunt, Pelosi just confirmed it with her latest move.

Pelosi had appointed Democratic choices to the Commission including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) , so you already know how biased it was going to be, stacked with anti-Trump people.

It was already stacked, with Democrats having eight choices for members and Republicans only getting five.

But when Republicans announced their choices for the Commission, Pelosi vetoed two of them: Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

In a statement, Pelosi reiterated the lie that the three-hour riot on Jan. 6 was the worst domestic assault on American Democracy since the Civil War. She then gave the following rationale for rejecting the two members. “With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.” How could there be any more proof that she only […]