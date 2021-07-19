(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) As we previously reported , late on Saturday night, a frightening situation took place for Major League Baseball fans inside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., as sounds of gunfire outside the stadium rang out during the sixth inning of the game being held between the Nats and visiting team, the San Diego Padres.

The NY Post reported on the injuries (which were few and “non-life-threatening”) and the flurry of activity inside the ballpark, once fans and players alike started hearing gunshots. Three people were wounded, including a fan, but all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Confusion after the shots were heard sent players to the stands to grab their families — and even fans, who were led into the teams’ clubhouses for safety. Other spectators ran for the exits in panic. Videos shared on social media revealed the pandemonium, showing some panic-stricken ballpark goers seeking shelter under tables — or more dangerously — fleeing outside the facility in a desperate search for safety.

On Sunday, the city’s mayor and the Washington Nationals ownership group released a joint statement “denounc[ing] the shooting,” per the Post: The owners of the Washington Nationals and Washington, DC Mayor Murial Bowser on Sunday denounced […]