Despite the financial collapse and implosion that has led Lifeway, the publishing arm of the Southern Baptist Convention to close all its retail stores, lay off thousands of staff, and lose tens of millions of dollars, they continue to stick by their convictions; which is to platform every sort of errant and aberrant author that they can make a buck off of while denying their readers a best-selling balm to the soul.

The most recent example of this is the fact that they have an entire landing page for Sarah Young and her mystical, montanistic, theoerotic book Jesus Calling , selling some 25 variants of it. They also have an entire landing page for Christine Caine , the charismatic, egalitarian, one-time leader from Hillsong who preaches the word/faith prosperity gospel while leading a network designed to empower women to become preachers and pastors. Caine holds to the notion that Jesus died on the cross to give you possessions, wealth, and health, and that it is there for the taking if you have enough faith and confess it positively. It’s no surprise then that she cut her teeth on Hillsong, the Brian Houston-led boondoggle that has the reputation for being among […]