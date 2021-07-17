Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

During the White House press briefing Friday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki doubled down on federal government efforts to flag Facebook posts they believe contain misinformation about the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine. She argued for de-platforming of individuals and justified government censorship for the sake of public health. Only MINUTES LATER, Jen Psaki calls social media sites like Facebook “public platforms.” pic.twitter.com/olva3zlSVm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021 On his way to Marine One after the briefing, President Joe Biden accused Facebook of “killing people.” Joe Biden’s message to platforms like Facebook regarding “misinformation”:

“They’re killing people.” pic.twitter.com/i8OCWcL9iw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021 Now the social network is fighting back and reminding the White House of the work Facebook has done to distribute information they deem credible.

“We will not be distracted by accusations which aren’t supported by the facts. The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is […]