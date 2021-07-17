After Minnesota state Rep. John Thompson (D) claims he was racially profiled, police in St. Paul, Minnesota, released bodycam footage of a traffic encounter involving him on Tuesday.
Thompson was pulled over by a St. Paul police officer just after midnight on July 4 because he was driving without a front license plate, which is prohibited in Minnesota. Thompson alleged that the officer pulled him over because he was black during the traffic stop and afterwards in a statement .
The officer approaches Thompson’s vehicle at the start of the video . According to the police department, the audio was quiet at first because the bodycam was buffering. As the audio starts, the officer asks Thompson, “Why in such a hurry?”
“I don’t think I took off like a bat out of hell, I just drove off,” Thompson replied.
The officer noticed that Thompson’s license is from Wisconsin as he and Thompson go through the lawmaker’s insurance and license. Thompson stated in a statement published Monday that he got his Wisconsin driver’s license because his family was discussing a return to the state to care for a […]
