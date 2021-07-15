Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said that he is not concerned about inflation because the $3.5 trillion democratic spending bill will pay for itself by imposing “higher taxes for the wealthy and large corporations.”

“I am concerned about inflation, among many other things. As I think you know, this bill, this 3.5 trillion, and then there’s another 600 billion in a so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, will pay for itself. It will be paid for in a variety of ways, but significantly by higher taxes on the wealthy and large corporations. So, that should not add to the inflation concerns.”

