The issue of transgender ‘rights’ is hot right now because more people are beginning to understand that they are waging a rights war on women and girls.
Recently, at the Wi Spa in Los Angeles, a man escorted by two self-professed lesbian activists paraded his intact male genitalia around in the area of the spa supposedly reserved for the female clientele (including very young girls).
California Civil Code 51(b) is being interpreted as meaning that male indecent exposure is now legally acceptable. Which means that adult males can parade around exposed in full view of young girls and claim this is a transgender ‘right.’
Surely a man identifying as a women should also identify with the vulnerability of women and young girls to sexual abuse, and thus be seeking to protect women and young girls from the unwanted display of male genitalia, which is — in cultural terms — often taken to be a symbol of male potency and power? Apparently not, it seems.
Quite apart from the issue of the damage done to a child’s psychological development as a result of feeling vulnerable to displays of the uninhibited public display by male strangers, there are features of the wider context of […]
Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker