(AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File) There’s a lot of talk about the COVID vaccine, and many people have strong stances.

That’s certainly the case for actor Rob Schneider, but his position isn’t a typical Hollywood take.

On Saturday, former CBS investigative correspondent and five-time Emmy-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson tweeted a link to her vaccine article from the day before.

From the piece, titled “ Is It Already Time for Your COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot? “: If you’ve already had two doses of either the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 or Moderna vaccine– is it already time for a third dose? Yes, say the vaccine makers, citing data showing the vaccine wearing off after six months. They say a third shot is needed as early as six months after the second, implying the initial regimen — in their view — isn’t effective enough for very long. They are seeking approval to market the number three booster. Rob shared the article, accompanied by commentary: “Just say no. And keep saying no. Over half of the U.S. population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy! ‘My body, my choice!’” Boldly, Schneider followed up with the hashtag #2ndAmendmentIsForThis.

Twitter wasn’t impressed — it flagged the post with […]