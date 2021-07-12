Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called for a transformative approach to address the “roots of centuries of mistreatment faced by Africans and people of African descent, notably from the transatlantic slave trade.”

“There is today a momentous opportunity to achieve a turning point for racial equality and justice,” the Associate Press reported on UN report.

The report aims to speed up action by countries to end racial injustice; end impunity for rights violations by police; ensure that people of African descent and those who speak out against racism are heard; and face up to past wrongs through accountability and redress.

“I am calling on all states to stop denying — and start dismantling — racism; to end impunity and build trust; to listen to the voices of people of African descent; and to confront past legacies and deliver redress,” Bachelet said in a video statement.

The report called on countries to “make amends for centuries of violence and discrimination” such as through “formal acknowledgment and apologies, truth-telling processes and reparations in various forms.”Last month, Bachelet lauded the role that “Black Live Matter” played in United States to increase awareness on causes of racism […]