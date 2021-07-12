If you’ve ever run a business, you know you can never rest on your laurels. There’s always competition trying to beat you at your own game. There’s an ever-changing marketplace, where you must deal with supply chain, marketing, distribution, and attracting customers and then keeping them happy. You must work for your success, or the marketplace will gobble you up.

While politics is a different animal from commerce, there are a few similarities. Competition — in the form of competing party platforms and individual competence and goals — keeps the wheels turning. It forces voters to examine policy decisions, mandates coalition building, and requires politicians to prove that they’re doing their job well.

In a state with only one party in power and little chance that will change, none of those factors matter to those in office. You don’t ever have to work for your successes, argue the merits justifying your ideas, or pare down your expectations to try and unite voters and craft good policy. Everything is basically handed to you with no reason for argument. There’s no need to worry about tomorrow so, after a nice nap and a good, expensive dinner at the French Laundry, you can go […]