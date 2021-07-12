Lego set (DOJ / Court Listener) The Department of Justice (DOJ) has withdrawn its claim that a Capitol riot suspect was found to be in possession of a “fully constructed” LEGO set depicting the U.S. Capitol; the LEGO set was still contained in a box, the DOJ said Friday.

As Breitbart News reported last week: Robert Morss, a substitute social studies teacher, allegedly engaged in violent behavior during the riot, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette … In court documents filed July 2, as the Department of Justice pushed for Morss to be detained until trial, the federal government noted: During his arrest, law enforcement recovered some clothing and other items that appear to match those he carried with him on the 6th – including a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, a neck gaiter, a military utility bag, a black tourniquet, and military fatigues. (Law enforcement also recoverd a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.) In addition, MORSS had three different firearms including a handgun, a shotgun, and a rifle. … The Capitol set is one of the most sought-after and most expensive LEGO sets, currently priced at $266.95 at Amazon.com. However, in a new filing , the DOJ said: In […]