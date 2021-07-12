Source: Photo from Alliance Defending Freedom The Loudon County school district has stayed true to its word and is repealing a Circuit Court decision to reinstate Tanner Cross , an elementary school gym teacher who was placed on leave after objecting to the district’s policy that transgender students be referred to by their proper pronouns. Cross was speaking during the public comment period of a May 25 school board meeting.
“It’s not my intention to hurt anyone, but there are certain truths that we must face when ready. We condemn school policies [that] would damage children, defile the holy image of God. I love all of my students, but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences. I am a teacher, but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion. It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and its sinning against our God,” Cross had said during that meeting.
Cross told Townhall that this is his third year teaching at Leesburg Elementary School and eighth in the county overall. He’s otherwise had “great relationships” he said, and “almost stellar […]
Read the whole story at townhall.com
