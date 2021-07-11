Marie Claire Honors Hollywood’s Change Makers The Los Angeles Office of the City Clerk announced on Friday that a petition to recall a socialist elected to the City Council in November has been approved for circulation.

Councilwoman Nithya Raman, 39, told Jacobin magazine last year that she is “a member” of the Democratic Socialists of America locally. She reportedly said, “pretty much my entire platform very much overlaps with what DSA has been fighting for here in L.A.” DSA-LA has claimed her as one of their own and was instrumental in her election, as she became the first L.A. council candidate in 17 years to defeat an incumbent.

Raman represents L.A.’s Fourth Council District, an area she says has “been wildly gerrymandered over the years” that includes parts of Hollywood, Central L.A., and the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. A campaign committee formed in May served her with a recall notice outside of her home on June 9, less than six months after Raman took office. According to the Los Angeles Times, “the committee argued that Raman’s office is inexperienced, unresponsive and too politically radical for her constituents to endure a full four-year term.”

She campaigned on far-left policies like defunding police departments.

