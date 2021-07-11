In this installment of their weekly Sunday Six conversation, PF Whalen and Parker Beauregard of The Blue State Conservative focus on five irredeemably woke and anti-American companies that we must reject and the consumer’s options to replace them.

#5: Coca-Cola

PF: We’re only covering five companies, but there are so many more we could discuss, many of which are American icons. Perhaps there is no brand more iconic of American industry than Coca-Cola, and they have engaged in some of the most egregious wokeness we have yet seen.

In late-February, a whistleblower at Coke revealed company-mandated training requiring all Coca-Cola employees to learn about “what it means to be white,” and encouraging them to “try and be less white.” Racist indoctrination disguised as anti-racist wokeism. Screenshots of the PowerPoint presentation accompanying the training went viral, requiring Coke to shift to damage control mode, but only slightly.

Coke went on to double-down on their radical leftism six weeks later. In early-April, the Atlanta based company couldn’t help themselves, deciding to weigh-in on the inexplicably controversial Georgia voting law stating, “The Coca-Cola Company does not support this legislation, as it makes it harder for people to vote, not easier.” As we have […]