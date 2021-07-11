Mark Humphrey How liberal is the sphere of country music?

And do the audience and industry now have little in common?

That’s indeed the state of things, according to the genre’s John Rich.

The star recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday podcast to comment on the condition of country.

“The industry” he began , “is…I can’t give you a percentage, but let’s just say the majority is very liberal.”

“They’ve been that way for a long time,” the singer said.He should know.Many surely recognize John from his success with Big and Rich. The duo formed in 2003 and earned ten charting singles, including the Number One “ Lost in This Moment .” But perhaps fewer are aware Rich was a member of hit group Lonestar from 1993 to 1998, during which he played bass and performed lead vocal duties alongside member Richie McDonald.The guy’s been around. And in his opinion, there’s a great divide between the folks in the stands and the suits behind the product: “It’s interesting that the industry that puts out country music doesn’t really align with a lot of the audience.” The listeners aren’t Left: “A lot of folks that listen to country, and again, I can’t give you […]