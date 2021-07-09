Trump is gone. Biden is president. So, NOW schools can reopen fully. Oh, and fully vaccinated kids don’t need to wear masks indoors. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said so today. Yeah, we knew this already, fellas. We knew this when Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that his mask-wearing post-vaccination was political theater. And he admitted that store-bought masks, the ones liberals have fetishized during COVID, don’t do jack against curbing the spread of the virus. Being able to rip your mask off after vaccination has been known for a long time, medical experts. We just see you wearing your political hats on this on…again. Did you see the little carve out at the end to ensure teachers’ unions don’t get upset over going back to work (via NBC News ) [emphasis mine]: Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant “to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities,” said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC’s Community Interventions and Critical […]