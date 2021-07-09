President Joe Biden Afghanistan drawdown Americans have a lower view of President Joe Biden’s leadership than any other nation surveyed in a recent global poll. People living in Europe, Asia, and Canada all have a higher opinion of Biden’s leadership than the citizens of the United States, it found.

“Americans are the least confident in Biden out of all publics [nations] surveyed,” reported the Pew Research Center survey of how much trust different countries put in global leaders.

Pew asked people in 17 nations how much confidence they had in different world leaders “to do the right thing regarding world affairs.”

Pollsters found that American trust in Biden fell 14 percentage points below the global average. In all, 60% of Americans said they believed in Biden’s intellectual competence, a more negative response than any other country, and well below the global average of 74%. Citizens of The Netherlands showed the greatest support for Biden, at 86%.

The Pew poll results also revealed a lopsided, if unsurprising, partisan disagreement: 88% of Democrats backed Biden’s decision-making ability, while only 27% of Republicans did so.

That 61-point confidence gap is a larger disagreement than Americans have over any other national leader, including Chinese President Xi […]