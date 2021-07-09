AP Photo/Richard Vogel Everybody makes mistakes, right? We see a problem, develop a plan to fix it, and then implement that plan. Sometimes the plan doesn’t materialize as we’d expected or just completely fails due to factors beyond our control, unforeseen circumstances, not being implemented correctly, or sometimes simply because it just wasn’t a very good plan. If the plan completely failed it would be beyond stupid to do it over and over and over again and expect to achieve the desired result; in fact, that’s the colloquial definition of insanity. (We’re not quite sure who said that, but it’s often misattributed to Albert Einstein. )

By that measure any California Democrat – and I limit it to California because it’s one of the few places where the effect of full far-left radical control is on display for all to see – who’s still a true believer in the societal, national security, educational, and economic policies that are in place in the state is unfit to hold office.

This isn’t a tribal, partisan position. The progressive left has controlled California with an iron fist for two decades, and for at least the last decade there hasn’t been a meaningful opposition […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit