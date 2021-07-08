Electric vehicles are the wave of the future. They are so much better for the environment. At least that’s what we have been told, but is this correct?

On his TV special, Glenn Beck explained how electric vehicles (EVs) might not actually be the environmental solution we’ve been led to believe. In fact, they may not be a solution at all.

Glenn shared a recent article from LiveScience that reported: A 2014 study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences looked at the entire life cycle of an EV’s emissions, from mining the metals required for the batteries to producing the electricity needed to power them, and then compared this with the average emissions of a gas-powered vehicle. The team found that when electric vehicles are charged with coal-powered electricity, they’re actually worse for the environment than conventional gasoline cars. He next shared an article from The Greenage , which stated: The Union of Concerned Scientists has calculated that manufacturing a mid-sized EV with an 84-mile range results in about 15 percent more emissions than manufacturing an equivalent gasoline vehicle. For larger, longer-range EVs that travel more than 250 miles per charge, the manufacturing emissions can be […]

